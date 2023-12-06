Alabama Basketball Player's Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times Can Go Forward

From today's decision by Judge Scott Googler (N.D. Ala.) in Spears v. New York Times Co. (for more on the earlier correction in the case, see here):

On the night of January 14, 2023, Spears and his two high school friends, Dylan Serafini and Esai Morse, went to the popular student gathering area called "The Strip" located on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, following the Alabama-LSU basketball game. At the time, Spears was a freshman at The University of Alabama and played guard on the Alabama basketball team. At 12:30 a.m., Spears and his friends met up outside of Houndstooth Bar with one of Spears's teammates, Brandon Miller, and were also joined at some point by the team's student manager, Cooper Lee. After meeting up, they drove to Moe's Original BBQ in downtown Tuscaloosa where they stayed until 1:40 a.m. While at Moe's BBQ, Spears FaceTimed another teammate, Jaden Bradley, who invited Spears and his friends to join Bradley and others. After declining the invitation to go out, Spears and his friends drove back to his dorm room while Miller and Lee drove to The Strip in Miller's car. At 1:48 a.m., Spears FaceTimed Bradley again to see where they had gone, which is when Spears learned that there had just been a shooting on The Strip and bullets had struck Miller's windshield. Later that day, Tuscaloosa police investigated the incident and interviewed members of the basketball team who were out the night before, including Spears. Police ultimately charged two men in relation to the shooting. No one else, including Spears, was charged. In its investigation of the incident, The Times learned that surveillance video showed two people "were struck by bullets in the crossfire," and that a "detective also made note of an unidentified passenger in Miller's car." In March, a confidential source "familiar with the case" purportedly told The Times that Spears was the unidentified passenger in Miller's car at the time of the shooting.

On March 15, a reporter for The Times approached Spears and asked, "The night of the shooting, when you were in Brandon Miller's car, were you scared when the shots were fired?" Spears replied, "No comment." The reporter then asked Spears if he wanted to comment on his presence the night of the shooting to which Spears again replied, "No comment." Later that night, The Times published an article describing Spears' s alleged presence at the shooting with the headline: "A Fourth Alabama Player Was at a Deadly Shooting, in a Car Hit by Bullets." The article included various statements about Spears's alleged involvement, such as, "[i]n another car that was struck were Brandon Miller, a star player for the Crimson Tide, and Kai Spears, a freshman walk-on whose presence at the scene had not been previously reported," and "[i]ncluding Spears, at least four Alabama players have now been placed at the scene of the shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 15…." Following publication, representatives of The University of Alabama and affiliates of Spears told The Times that Spears was not present at the shooting. On March 20, Spears's attorney requested a public retraction of the statements pursuant to Ala. Code § 6-5-186, which The Times declined.

Spears sued, and the court let his libel claim go forward: