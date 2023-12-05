What Is "Human Intelligence," in Proposed Initiative Ballot Title, as Opposed to "Computer or Artificial Intelligence"?

In Arkansas, as in many other states, proposals for initiatives' popular names and ballot titles must be submitted to the state AG's office, which must evaluate them to make sure they fairly and accurately summarize the initiative's legal effect. The AG's office may then accept the popular name and ballot title, revise it, or reject it.

An Arkansas AG's opinion released last week (No. 2023-108) rejects the following proposal:

Popular Name An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to conduct all elections by paper ballots containing inherent security features which protect the integrity and authenticity of an official ballot, with vote selections marked by hand using permanent ink placed directly on the ballot by the voter (except when otherwise required by federal law), permitting the counting of election day votes only after the polls close on election day, requiring the vote count to be verified by human intelligence before certification of the vote, requiring that all elections in this State be conducted by voters selecting only one candidate or issue per race with the winner determined by which candidate or issue receives the majority plus at least one vote of the total votes, preserving the special runoff system, ensuring that elections cannot be conducted in this state using an internet, Bluetooth, or wireless connection, and allocating funding to ensure free, fair, and secure elections. Ballot Title An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that repeals Amendment 50, § 4 and amends Amendment 50, § 2 to remove the language that permits elections to be conducted by voting machines, modify the language of Amendment 50, § 2 as well as adding new sections to Amendment 50 which effectuate a policy and practice that all elections in this State must be conducted with paper ballots containing inherent security features designed to prevent unauthorized duplication, with vote selections marked by hand using permanent ink placed directly on the ballot by the voter in a manner which ensures the secrecy of the votes cast on the ballot and the anonymity of the voter casting the ballot, requiring that no election day votes be counted or tabulated before the close of the polls on election day, requiring that the tabulation of votes be verified by human intelligence before certification of the vote, requiring that all elections for government positions or issues in this State be conducted by voters selecting only one candidate or issue per race with the winner determined by which candidate or issue receives the majority plus at least one vote of the total votes, ensuring that elections cannot be conducted in this state using an internet, Bluetooth, or wireless connection, and allocating funding to ensure free, fair, and secure elections….

The AG gives several reasons for rejecting the proposed name and title (laid out in detail here), but here are some that struck me as especially interesting: