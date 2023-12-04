Donate
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
12.4.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Moore v. United States: Income must be realized
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (2)
Webathon 2023
Thanks to 837 donors, we've reached $481,247 of our $400,000 $600,000 goal!
All Donations NOW Being Matched! Donate Now
Matt Welch
|
12.3.2023 8:00 AM
C.J. Ciaramella
|
From the January 2024 issue
Matt Welch
|
12.2.2023 7:19 PM
Nick Gillespie
|
12.2.2023 8:00 AM
James Bovard
|
From the January 2024 issue