Penn Refuses to Let Student Group Screen Film Critical of Israel (at Least Until February)

So reports the Philadelphia Inquirer (Susan Snyder) (see also Daily Pennsylvanian [Lara Cota & Jessica Wu]):

Students at Penn Chavurah wanted to show Israelism, which has drawn significant controversy this year, but the school cited "a potential negative response on campus" and used the word "vitriol," according to one of the film's producers and a student. The university had offered to allow students to screen it in February, said senior Jack Starobin, 21, a board member and student organizer for Penn Chavurah …. Penn said in a statement that "the safety and well-being of the Penn community is our top priority" and that "after discussions with Penn Public Safety and University administration," the decision was made last week to postpone the screening. "We are actively working to find a date in February when the film can be viewed and discussed safely and constructively," the university said….

The documentary, which debuted at a film festival in February, depicts the stories of "two young American Jews raised to unconditionally love Israel" until they travel to Israel and the West Bank and "witness the brutal way Israel treats Palestinians," according to the film's website. The film was made by two Jewish filmmakers who grew up in circumstances similar to the protagonists in their film. The film has drawn controversy for its portrayal of Israel, and Abraham H. Foxman, former national director of the Anti-Defamation League, who is featured in the film and is a Holocaust survivor, said on X, formerly Twitter, that he regretted participating, calling it "an anti-Israel and anti-American Jewish community film." The film has won several prizes since its debut, including an audience award at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival and best documentary at the Arizona International Film Festival…. Penn did not respond to questions about the potential Myerson Hall viewing…. The Penn chapter of the American Association of University Professors said Penn's refusal to grant the student group permission to reserve a room to screen the film on campus this semester is "one more expression of our university leadership's failure to uphold the principles of academic freedom —principles enshrined in Penn's policies and essential to the mission of a university. "Academic freedom entails the freedom of students to learn, and to encounter and critically examine multiple interpretations of the world… In denying students these freedoms, the university administration violates its own policies and endangers the principles of academic freedom that are essential to the research and teaching mission of a university." …

If the facts are as described, this seems to be a serious violation of Penn's own stated commitment to open expression by students.