Podcast Episodes on Textualism

Last week I appeared in two podcast episodes that could be of interest, especially to those interested in statutory interpretation.

One was as a guest of Yale Law Professors David Schleicher and Samuel Moyn on "The Legal Theory Podcast: Digging A Hole," where I was very skeptically interrogated about unwritten law and textualist interpretation—the themes of my Scalia lecture: Beyond Textualism? That episode is here: Episode 52: Will Baude — Digging a Hole: The Legal Theory Podcast (diggingaholepodcast.com)

The other was in our most recent episode of Divided Argument, with Professor Dan Epps. In this episode we focused on Pulsifer v. United States, a pending case argued last month about the meaning of the 2018 First Step Act in which a lot of fundamental questions of statutory interpretation were in play. (We also discussed the new SCOTUS Code of Conduct, the oral arguments in US v. Rahimi, and more.) That episode is here: Easy Win | Divided Argument.