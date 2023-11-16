The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
What Did Rucho Do to the Political Question Doctrine?
If you're interested in the political question doctrine, you should read my colleague Derek Muller's latest post at the Election Law Blog. Derek identifies several shifts in how lower courts are using the political question doctrine after Rucho–manageability is becoming more important, and it is manageability of rules rather than manageability of remedies that is coming to the fore.