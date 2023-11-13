"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 47: The Hardships of Single Life

The 47th episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange deals with the obstacles that single people face in daily life.

Why is being single so frustrating sometimes? Michelle and I explore both the emotional and practical side of single life. In addition to dealing with feelings of loneliness, single people–and frequently especially single women–face tasks that are difficult or even impossible to accomplish on one's own.

Michelle talks about the lawn mower she physically couldn't start while single without her (male) neighbor's help, while I discuss the challenges of building furniture that requires two people. We analyze how to overcome some of these obstacles and how community members can best support each other with life's small and large complexities regardless of relationship status.