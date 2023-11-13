Hiring a Research Fellow in Free Speech Law for 1 or 2 Years, at the Hoover Institution (Stanford)

This was just announced Friday:

Opportunity for Post-JD Scholars

The Hoover Institution at Stanford University is seeking an outstanding early-career legal scholar who is interested in doing research on free speech law, in preparation for seeking an academic position at a law school or elsewhere.

If you are selected, you would work on your own research with the guidance and supervision of Senior Fellow Eugene Volokh, who is coming to Hoover after 30 years as a Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law. You would be appointed a Research Fellow with the Center for Revitalizing American Institutions (RAI), for one year from July 2024 through June 2025; the term may be renewed, if both you and Hoover agree, for one extra year. You would be expected to be physically present at the Institution, and working at it full-time, with no competing major professional commitments.

There is no teaching obligation, so you would have maximum time to research and write. You would, however, be expected to help organize and participate in occasional conferences, workshops, and lectures, and to work on occasional projects with Volokh or other Senior Fellows. These tasks would all be related to free speech law, and are expected to help promote your own research and future career.

Eligibility criteria: