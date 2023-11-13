The Volokh Conspiracy
CBC Radio Commentary on Online Dating
I comment on listeners' experiences related to dating apps
I made another appearance on CBC Radio's Alberta at Noon with Judy Alduous last week to discuss Canadian listeners' stories about using dating apps. The recording is here and I comment throughout the hour-long show.
VC readers interested in the current state of the dating landscape may also want to check out this piece that appeared in the NY Times over the weekend entitled "Why Aren't More People Getting Married? Ask Women What Dating Is Like."