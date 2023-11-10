Columbia Suspends Students for Justice in Palestine + Jewish Voice for Peace for Threats and Holding Unauthorized Event

From a statement today;:

Columbia University is suspending Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as official student groups through the end of the fall term. This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation. Suspension means the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive University funding. Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials. Like all student groups, SJP and JVP are required to abide by University policies and procedures. This ensures both the safety of our community and that core University activities can be conducted without disruption. During this especially charged time on our campus, we are strongly committed to giving space to student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest. This relies on community members abiding by the rules and cooperating with University administrators who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.

Whether the suspension was proper or not, given Columbia's voluntary embrace of free speech principles, of course turns on whether the "rhetoric" was indeed "threatening" and constituted "intimidation," and on the nature of the "unauthorized event." (It also turns on whether the rhetoric was endorsed by rally organizers or just came from some attendees.) I'm sorry that the statement didn't offer the details, but I e-mailed the Columbia news office and will let you know what I get in response. If any of you can point me to more factual details, I'd love to see them.

Here's a story from Columbia Spectator (Chris Mendell) on what might be the relevant rally, but it's not clear whether these are precisely the items that led to the suspension: