More Than a Dozen Judges "Have Released Official Guidance on Using AI Tools in Litigation"

Jessiah Hulle (Gentry Locke) provides the data (mostly federal, but also noting one state judge's order and a Canadian court's order), and summarizes the different approaches. A brief excerpt:

Federal courts nationwide are weighing in on how artificial intelligence can be used in court filings, and they're exploring different approaches to address issues such as disclosure, accuracy, and ethical duties.

A comprehensive review of 196 federal court websites reveals that judges continue to release AI orders at a steady pace…. These new orders also reveal a notable trend: Most courts personalize AI mandates rather than adopt guidelines verbatim from colleagues.