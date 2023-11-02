Video of University of Minnesota Conference on Potential Disqualification of Donald Trump Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

This Monday, the University of Minnesota Law School held a conference on the potential disqualification of Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential election under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Participants included a variety of legal scholars and other experts, including Michael Stokes Paulsen (coauthor of a widely discussed article arguing Trump should be disqualified), Kurt Lash (author of an article cutting more the other way), VC blogger Josh Blackman (coauthor of an article defending Trump's eligibility), and myself.

A list of the participants and panels at the conference is available here. I have embedded the Youtube video of the entire event below. I spoke on the last panel of the day, which addressed pragmatic and political implicatoins of Trump's possible disqualification. It begins at around 4:35:00.

The other participants in our panel were Georgia State University law Professor Eric Segall and political scientist Julia Azari (Marquette University). Political scientist Larry Jacobs (University of Minnesota) moderated.

This is a rare instance where I got to outflank Eric Segall on the left! I am far more supportive of disqualification than he is, even though he is generally far more left-wing than I am.

The Lawfare website has posted an audio/podcast version of our panel here.

I developed some of the points I made at the panel in greater detail in this article. I have written about other aspects of the Section 3 debate here and here.