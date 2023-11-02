The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
English Police Apparently Arrest Man for Criticizing Immigration of Supporters of Palestinians
From the Express (UK) (Max Parry) (expurgation, of course, in the news story):
The arrest, made at 9.55pm on Tuesday, October 31 in east London, comes after a video was posted on Facebook where the person behind the camera appears to condemn the number of Palestinian flags on Bethnal Green Road.
The person filming appears to say: "Look at this cr*p here," while zooming in on a number of flags attached to lamp posts and road signs.
"You let them into the country and this the s**** they come up with," the person then adds.
The police spokesperson said:
We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows the arrest of a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence….
We take all allegations of hate crime incredibly seriously. Where offences have taken place, our officers are attending, supporting victims and making arrests—and we will continue to do so.