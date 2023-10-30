Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Eugene Volokh
|
10.30.2023 9:49 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: The 12th Annual Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (3)
Liz Wolfe
|
10.30.2023 9:30 AM
Charles Oliver
|
10.30.2023 4:00 AM
Natalie Dowzicky
|
From the November 2023 issue
C.J. Ciaramella
|
From the November 2023 issue
Billy Binion
|
10.27.2023 5:17 PM