Jewish Professors Should Place A Mezuzah On Their Office Doors

Shortly after the atrocities of October 7, I met students from my law school's Jewish Law Student Association chapter. They experienced a sentiment all-too-common among Jews around the word: isolation. My Jewish colleagues and I tried to assure the students that we were there to support them. One of the students said that he didn't even know that I was Jewish. I immediately sought to remedy that problem.

I installed a Mezuzah on my office door. What is a Mezuzah? You may be familiar with the biblical verse that "you shall inscribe [prayers] on the doorposts (mezuzot) of our house and on your gates." Jews follow that commandment literally. A Mezuzah is a small piece of parchment that includes some prayers in Hebrew. It is rolled into a scroll, and placed in a container. The Mezuzah is affixed on the right side of the door. (The rules for placing the Mezuzah are a bit complicated, as are most Jewish laws.)

Now, I hope that everyone who walks by my door recognizes that there is a Jewish professor in the building who can help. Indeed, I cancel class every year on Jewish holidays. Jewish students often tell me that I am the first professor who has ever cancelled a class on Jewish holidays. These acts are meaningful.

I hope other Jewish professors can do the same, and install mezuzahs on their doors. If you feel adrift, and don't know how to help your Jewish students, this simple symbol will tell everyone they are not alone. It is common enough for professors' doors to include Pride Flags, "Safe Spaces" signs, and indicia for various affinity groups. The Mezuzah should fit right in.