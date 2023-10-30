"Honesta Homo" wins Audience Choice award in Esperanto film festival

I'm pleased to report that "Honesta homo" ("An honest person"), the short (< 3 min.) film about the Greek philosopher Diogenes made by me and my then-10-year-old son Mark, has won the Audience Choice award in the recent Esperanto film festival (the "5th American Good Film Festival"). (See here and here for my previous posts on this.) Thanks to you all for your support and your YouTube likes; to my various colleagues and students who appeared in the film itself; and to Alex Miller, who has organized the festival for the last few years. You can see all 50 submissions here.

Here's my film below; I'm no longer soliciting your "likes", but it's still fun to watch if you haven't done so already.

And here are some of my favorites from the film festival.

This one, "Forkapto" ("Abduction")—about aliens!—deservedly won first place.

This one, "Ni Ludu Plu" ("Game On", though the title literally translates to "Let's play more" or "Let's play further"), won second place.

I also enjoyed this one, "En Truo Unu Metron Profunda" ("In a one-meter-deep hole"):

I also liked this one, "Leciono pri Bilardo" ("A Lesson About Billards"):

This one, "Sub la Pontoj" ("Under the Bridges"), is also good:

And I'll add this one, "La Kerno de Lanterno" ("The Essence of a Lantern"), for no other reason than that I'm also in it: