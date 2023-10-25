The Volokh Conspiracy
Online Harassment Against Asian-American Professors
An allegedly deafening silence from law enforcement
I wanted to flag an article today in The Verge that discusses the long-time online harassment of my colleague Prof. Alex Sinha and his wife Prof. Janani Umamaheswar, among other targets of anti-Asian American attacks. The piece raises important questions about what is the role of law enforcement in such cases and why we see so little intervention even with persistent abuse.