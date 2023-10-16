The PCLOB Report on 702—We Interview Both Sides

The debate over section 702 of FISA is heating up as the end-of-year deadline for reauthorization draws near. The debate is reflected in a report from the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. That report was not unanimous.

In the interest of helping listeners understand the report and its recommendations, the Cyberlaw Podcast has produced a bonus episode 476, featuring two board members who represent the board's divergent views—Beth Williams, a Republican-appointed member, and Travis LeBlanc, a Democrat-appointed member.

It's a great introduction to the 702 program, touching first on the very substantial points of agreement about it and then on the concerns and recommendations for addressing those concerns.

Best of all, the conversation ends with a surprise consensus on the importance of using the program to vet travelers to the United States and holders of security clearances.

Download 476th Episode (mp3)

The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers and do not reflect the opinions of their institutions, clients, friends, families, or pets.