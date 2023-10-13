Defense of Hamas Brutality By Seven University of Michigan Law Student Organizations

This was circulated to the law school community on Monday, so no excuses about it being an initial visceral reaction to be re-thought as a scope of the massacre became clear. I have the entire statement, which I am happy to share, but for now I just want to present the first paragraph. I don't really have words to describe how disgusting this is. It's both morally appalling and wildly dishonest at the same time:

Palestinians in Gaza are fighting against the Israeli colonial entity on an unprecedented scale. So far, they have bulldozed barbed wire and walls that have kept them trapped as hostages in Gaza, the largest open-air prison in the world. They have captured Israeli occupying soldiers and retaken some of their land from Israel. This guerilla warfare, although not without a steep cost to Israelis and Palestinians, is the first instance of Palestinians fighting occupying Israel in recent years. Despite Palestinians understanding the brutal reaction of the Israeli regime, they remain persistent in fighting for their life because in all actuality, the war has been ongoing for the past seven decades. As one Gazan poignantly said, "Today, we will either be free or be killed, and either is better than being caged."

Here are the student organizations that sent it:

Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP)

Black Law Student Association (BLSA)

Muslim Law Student Association (MLSA)

Middle Eastern and North African Law Student Association (MENALSA)

National Lawyers Guild (NLG)

Res Sista Loquitur: Women of Color Coalition

Students Taking Action for Racial Solidarity (STARS) Executive Board