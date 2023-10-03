The President's Civil Liberties Oversight Board's report on section 702 of FISA

I summarize the President's Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB) report on section 702 of FISA in this Lawfare article. Quick summary:

"The PCLOB report is a gold mine of authoritative information about Section 702, and evaluating the recommendations is a good way to refine one's view of what reforms are needed. Whether the report will have much impact on the debate over renewal, however, is less clear. The unanimous support for renewal may be influential in the sense that it confirms a sentiment that already seems widespread in Congress, despite the FBI's travails. The report's inability to agree on more than that will dissipate its influence, particularly because understanding the dueling proposals for 702 reform requires working through hundreds of dense pages."