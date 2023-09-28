The Volokh Conspiracy
Jameel Jaffer (Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia) and I, at Cornell, on Free Expression
I much enjoyed this panel, introduced by Cornell President Martha Pollack and moderated by Cornell Dean of Faculty Eve De Rosa; you can watch it here. My fellow panelist (with whom I largely agreed), Jameel Jaffer, is a former deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union and director of the ACLU's Center for Democracy.