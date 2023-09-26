The Volokh Conspiracy
Hoover's "Good Fellows" on the Supreme Court's Recent and Likely Upcoming Decisions
I was a guest on this episode, together with Niall Ferguson and John Cochrane (moderated by Bill Whalen), discussing Students for Fair Admissions (from last Term), Missouri v. Biden and the Netchoice cases (which are pretty likely to come up this coming Term), and more. I much enjoyed doing it, and I hope some of you might enjoy watching (or listening).