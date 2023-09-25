Cybertoonz explains the government's right to speak

There's already a tangled legal history to the Biden administration's aggressive campaign aimed at persuading social media companies to restrict certain messages and ban certain speakers. Judge Doughty issued a sweeping injunction against the government. The Fifth Circuit gave Judge Doughty's order a serious haircut but left its essence in place. Still unsatisfied, the Solicitor General obtained a further stay from the Supreme Court.

All in all, several hundred pages of legal talk about the US government's right to call on social media to suppress speech.

As a public service, Cybertoonz has reduced the entire controversy to four panels. (With a hat tip to Bing Image Creator.)