Suit Over Houston Park's Restriction on Displaying Videos of Animals Being Killed and Otherwise Unpleasantly Treated

From FIRE's press release (and you can read the Complaint here):

Today, the Law & Religion Clinic at the University of Texas and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston, several Houston police officers, and Discovery Green Conservancy after police officers arrested an animal rights advocate for refusing to give up his First Amendment right to free speech in Discovery Green, a public park described as the "crown jewel of public spaces in downtown Houston." The management of Houston's public Discovery Green Park was concerned that passers-by might be "offended" by the advocates' message. The officers' actions were a clear violation of the advocates' First Amendment right to speak freely in a public park —a park where peaceful protests happen regularly…. Several times during summer 2022, Dubash and Harsini went to Discovery Green to host a series of educational events. They held a television screen playing excerpts from a documentary about the mistreatment of animals, and they only spoke to people who engaged with them. However, almost every time they demonstrated, park management and security asked them to leave, claiming that passers-by could be "offended" by their message. And so they complied. But the last time, Daraius stood his ground, calmly explaining to park management and security, "You still have to abide by the First Amendment because [the park] is publicly owned." The park management's response? "Right. But we also choose, [and] we don't feel the content is appropriate." When two Houston police officers arrived, Daraius again calmly explained his First Amendment rights. Yet the officers still arrested Daraius and handcuffed him to a chair in the park security office for more than two hours until he was taken to the county jail and charged with criminal trespass. The district attorney dismissed the charge….

The protesters were showing "video clips … taken from the documentary film Dominion":

The film features overhead shots of cramped pig stalls, pest-ridden duck living quarters, close-up shots of caged egg-laying chickens, and electrical prodding of cattle. In all, it covers the treatment of around two dozen types of animals…. The specific content of the videos—which show lawful, industry-standard practices like macerating baby male chicks (killing male chicks at birth who offer no economic value), or using farrowing or gestation crates (keeping pregnant pigs in small cages where they can only sit or stand, but not turn around)—causes some passersby to inquire what is being depicted.

(I've written about this broad issue in my Gruesome Speech article, primarily focusing on restrictions on showing gruesome images of aborted fetuses but also noting the connection with certain images of how animals are treated.) Some more allegations about the arrest incident: