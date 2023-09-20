Conservative catfight over section 702 of FISA

The fight over renewing section 702 of FISA has highlighted a split among conservatives. Former Rep. Bob Goodlatte and Matthew Silver have attacked me and Michael Ellis by name over the issue in recent op-eds.

The issue is whether conservatives should join the left in demanding court orders based on probable cause before the FBI can search for data about Americans in a collection of 702 data that has already been gathered lawfully.

Goodlatte & Silver say yes; Ellis & Baker say no.

Here's the Goodlatte/Silver view.

