Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
9.14.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Professor Akhil Amar, On His Podcast, Responds to Attorney General Mukasey and the Tillman-Blackman Position
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (1)
Jacob Sullum
|
9.13.2023 6:15 PM
Joe Lancaster
|
9.13.2023 10:45 AM
Christian Britschgi
|
9.13.2023 10:20 AM
Christian Britschgi
|
9.13.2023 9:30 AM
J.D. Tuccille
|
9.13.2023 7:00 AM