N.M. Attorney General Refuses to Defend N.M. Governor's Temporary Ban on Gun Carry in Albuquerque Area
The Truth About Guns (Dan Zimmerman) has what appears to be an accurate copy of the letter from the A.G. (who is of the same party as the Governor, though is separately elected). An excerpt:
The whole letter is worth reading; some of it also discusses the question whether the Governor has the statutory authority to issue the order, even apart from the right to bear arms objection.
For more on the governor's order, see here.