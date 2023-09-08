Three Interviews About the Criminal Cases Against Trump and his Possible Disqualification under the Fourteenth Amendment

I recently did three relatively detailed interviews about the criminal cases against Donald Trump and his potential disqualification from the presidential election under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

One is an interview for Reason TV, conducted by Zach Weissmuller and Liz Wolfe, who asked many interesting questions:

Another was for the Washington Post, which included several comments of mine in a video feature on Trump and Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. If nothing else, it features a nice view of one of our classrooms at George Mason university! The video also features commentary by Jeffrey Rosen, President of the National Constitution Center.

Finally, I did a detailed Russian-language interview covering both the indictments and Section 3 for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The transcript and audio are available here. I recognize that only a few of our readers at this site know Russian. But for those who do, the RFE/RL interview may be of interest. It covers a good deal of ground.

I recently published an article on Section 3 disqualification for Lawfare. Here are links to pieces I have written about the criminal cases against him:

"Retribution, Deterrence, and the Case for Prosecuting Trump for Conspiring to Overturn the 2020 Election"

"The Georgia Case Against Trump"

"The Dangers of Giving Trump Impunity are Far Worse than those of Prosecuting Him"

"Jack Goldsmith Responds to Critics on the Dangers of Prosecuting (or not Prosecuting) Trump for Trying to Overturn the 2020 Election"

"Against the 'Banana Republic' Critique of Indicting Trump"

"A 'Water Pistol Unnecessarily Preceding' a "Missile-Launching F-35 Attack": Thoughts on the New York Trump Indictment"