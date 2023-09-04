Prof. Richard Re (Virginia) on "Does the Discourse on 303 Creative Portend a Standing Realignment?"

I saw this new article by Prof. Richard Re, a leading scholar of federal courts law and my former UCLA colleague, and asked him if he would guest-blog about it; I'm delighted to say that he kindly agreed. Here's the abstract:

Perhaps the most surprising feature of the last Supreme Court term was the extraordinary public discourse on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis. According to many commentators, the Court decided what was really a "fake" or "made up" case brought by someone who asserted standing merely because "she worries."

As a doctrinal matter, these criticisms are unfounded. But what makes this episode interesting is that the criticisms came from the legal left, which has long been associated with expansive principles of standing.

Doubts about standing in 303 Creative may therefore portend a broader standing realignment, in which liberal justices become jurisdictionally hawkish. In the past, justices who found themselves out of power have often tried to tighten justiciability principles. So, now that the Court has shifted decidedly rightward, it makes some sense for there to be an ideological reversal on federal court jurisdiction.