This post is a list of my upcoming speaking engagements for the Fall 2023 semester. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public—and in person. The listed times are those in the time zone where the event is being held.

I may add additional events and information to this post, over time.

In the meantime if your university, think tank, research institute or other similar organization would like to invite me to speak (either virtually or in person) on any topic within my expertise, I am open for business! You can get an overview of the issues I write and speak about at my website.

Sept. 7, 4-5:40 PM, University of Virginia School of Law (virtual event): Live Taboo Trades podcast on "My Body, My Choice" issues. With Prof. Kim Krawiec (Univ. of Virginia). I believe participation is limited to U of Virginia law school students, possibly only those participating in the relevant class.

Sept. 18, 5-6:30 PM, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. Horizon Hall 2017: "Immigration and Political Ignorance." Sponsored by the Schar School Jurisprudence Learning Community and the International Relations Policy Task Force.

Sept. 21, 12:30-2, Duke Law School, Durham, NC, Rm. 3037: "Unpacking Judicial Reform in Israel." Sponsored by the Duke Law School Federalist Society. Additional information here.

Oct. 4, 12-1:15 PM, Georgetown University Law Center, Washington, DC: "Reforming Supreme Court Ethics." With Prof. Caroline Frederickson (Georgetown). Sponsored by the Georgetown Federalist Society.

Oct. 5, 12-1:30 PM, Vanderbilt Law School, Nashville, TN: "The Meaning of 'Property' Under the Takings Clause," (with Prof. Christopher Serkin, Vanderbilt). Sponsored by the Vanderbilt Federalist Society.

Oct. 17, 12-1:30 PM, Scalia Law School, George Mason University, Arlington, VA: "Federalism and the Roberts Court." Debate with Prof. Eric Segall (Georgia State University). Sponsored by the George Mason American Constitution Society.

Oct. 24, 12-1:15 PM (tentative time), William and Mary Law School, Williamsburg, VA: "Racial Preferences After Harvard v. SFFA." Sponsored by the William and Mary Federalist Society.

Oct. 25, time TBA, Pacific Legal Foundation symposium on "Rethinking Penn Central," Williamsburg, VA: "The Constitutional Case Against Exclusionary Zoning" (with Prof. Joshua Braver, University of Wisconsin). Tentative title.

Nov. 17, time TBA, University of Houston Law Center, Houston Texas: "Foot Voting and Hispanic Migration." Frenkel Lecture. Tentative title.