Seventh Circuit Upholds Products Liability Claim Against Specialized Ammunition Manufacturer

From Hakim v. Safariland, Inc., decided Monday in an opinion by Judge John Lee, joined by Chief Judge Diane Sykes and Judge Joel Flaum:

David Hakim, a SWAT officer …, accidentally got shot by a colleague during a training exercise. The offending projectile was a "breaching" shotgun round manufactured by Safariland, LLC. Breaching rounds assist law enforcement officers in breaking down doors by disabling hinges and other attachments on doorframes. When used as intended, they disintegrate harmlessly on impact with a metal attachment mechanism. But here, Hakim's fellow officer missed the metal door hinge he was shooting at. The round struck wood, remained live, and ultimately hit Hakim in the spine. Hakim's thirteen-month recovery from his injury required multiple surgeries, and to this day he experiences pain so severe that he has trouble sleeping…. Hakim [sued, claiming] … that Safariland had failed to provide adequate warning that its rounds do not disintegrate if they strike wood instead of metal. A jury … awarded Hakim $7.5 million on his failure-to-warn claim….

The court upheld the verdict, and rejected Safariland's claims that its warnings were adequate:

Safariland acknowledges that none of its product literature specifically warns that breaching rounds that hit wood do not disintegrate. But it argues that this danger was implied in its literature. For instance, Safariland notes that the documents advise shooting the rounds directly at metal attachment mechanisms, rather than attempting to "shear" those mechanisms off a door, to "minimize the risk of the projectile[s] causing serious injury or death." But other statements in the literature seem to indicate that the rounds will disintegrate on contact with wood. For instance, the literature states that breaching rounds "disintegrate[] into a fine powder" upon contact with a "hard surface." A reasonable consumer certainly could interpret the term "hard surface" to include wood. Adding to the confusion is Safariland's product catalog. The catalog features the breaching rounds on a page labeled "less lethal" and states that the rounds "[d]isintegrate[] on contact" and are "[s]afe to use at close distances." A reasonable jury could interpret these statements as conveying the false impression that the breaching rounds are not particularly harmful, even when misfired….

This is quite consistent with the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which preempts products liability claims "resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse of a qualified product by the person or a third party." And the PLCAA also expressly excludes lawsuits stemming from "a defect in design or manufacture of the product," when "the discharge of the product was [not] caused by a volitional act that constituted a criminal offense"; that appears to include failure-to-warn claims, see Adames v. Sheahan (Ill. 2009).

And it's quite consistent with the way other products are treated. Here's an excerpt from Torts and Guns, a Journal of Tort Law article by the late leading tort scholar Stephen Sugarman (Berkeley Law) (paywall-free version here):