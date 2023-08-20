SMU Law is Hiring This Year

SMU DEDMAN SCHOOL OF LAW is seeking applications from qualified persons for tenure- track faculty positions to begin Fall of 2024. We are seeking candidates with expertise in Constitutional Law; Natural Resources/Energy Law; Bankruptcy, Commercial Law, or International Business Law; Labor and Employment Law; and Intellectual Property. We will consider both experienced and beginning teachers with excellent credentials and scholarly distinction or promise. Candidates must hold a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree. To ensure full consideration for the positions, applications must be received by October 1, 2023, but the committee will continue to accept applications until the positions are filled.

Applications should be submitted in Interfolio. Once you upload your information for one position, you can easily apply to multiple positions. Below are the Interfolio links to apply:

Constitutional Law (Position #6353)

http://apply.interfolio.com/127528

Natural Resources/Energy Law (Position #52842)

http://apply.interfolio.com/127529

Bankruptcy, Commercial Law, or International Business Law (Position #50369)

http://apply.interfolio.com/127530

Labor and Employment Law (Position #53424)

http://apply.interfolio.com/128119

Intellectual Property (Position #50642)

http://apply.interfolio.com/128121

