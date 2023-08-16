"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 38: Should You Matchmake Your Friends?

The 38th episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange delves into whether it's wise to matchmake your friends and how to minimize the risks to your own friendships if you're going to do it.

How do you choose whom to match? Should you remain involved after the initial introduction? We dish about how we ourselves have been matchmade (but both only sort of) and what would make us reluctant to matchmake others. We also discuss the problem of flakiness in people being matchmade and beyond. Join the conversation!