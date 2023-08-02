"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 37: The Internet Law Scholar Seeking Love Online

The thirty-seventh episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of "Strangers on the Internet" with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features Prof. Derek Bambauer from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

We catch up with our Internet law scholar guest as he reviews his dating life in Tucson, Arizona before his big move across the country to Gainesville, Florida. Derek talks about his mostly positive experiences meeting people online, his penchant for women in academia, and the challenges of making schedules work when both daters have kids.

He also uses his scholarly expertise to discuss dating app algorithms, online safety, and possible tweaks to current technology. Come join us for an episode where the professional is the personal!