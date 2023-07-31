The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Do You Have a Paper About Article III Standing?
If so, please submit it to the Constitutional Law Institute's fall conference!
As followers of this blog will surely know, there have been a lot of important developments in the law of standing recently at the Supreme Court and in the lower courts. For that reason, the Constitutional Law Institute at the University of Chicago will be hosting a conference in late September about Article III standing doctrine. If you have a paper on this topic you might like to present, please consider submitting it by tomorrow.
The official announcement and submission details are below: