Public Interest Lawyer Opening for Property Rights and Economic Liberty Litigation in Tennessee

Here is an excerpt of the job announcement; the Director of Legal Affairs there is Wen Fa, formerly of the Pacific Legal Foundation:

The Beacon Center is Tennessee's premier free market public policy organization and public interest law firm. Beacon is pound for pound the most effective and efficient state-level think tank on the planet. With a staff of just 13, Beacon has achieved remarkable policy and legal victories that have empowered Tennesseans to reclaim and protect their freedoms. Among our accomplishments, we have:

Established the nation's fourth education savings account program, and successfully defended that program from subsequent legal attacks all the way up to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Brought multiple lawsuits to successfully eliminate protectionist licensing requirements for a range of occupations, including barbers, hair braiders, shampooers, online auctioneers, and tech startups.

Strengthened property rights by obtaining a ruling striking down Nashville's original Airbnb law as unconstitutional.

Combined strategic litigation and community engagement to invalidate Nashville's home business ban—the most restrictive in the nation—and freeing up 14,000 businesses to operate from home.

Become the state's only public interest litigation firm that focuses on restoring Tennesseans' economic liberty and property rights against government overreach—litigating cases all the way up to the Tennessee Supreme Court at the state level and the Sixth Circuit at the federal level.

Had our legal cases featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Billboard Magazine. We're not done achieving victory for our clients. We're looking for an energetic and liberty-minded Attorney to help us defend the constitutional rights of even more individuals in Tennessee and across the United States….

More details at the Beacon site. Note that, while Tennessee state court experience is a plus, it's not a requirement.