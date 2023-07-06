That's the question in Doe v. A360 Media LLC (N.D. Ga.), filed yesterday (and see the Motion to Proceed Pseudonymously).

Pseudonymous litigation generally isn't allowed in defamation cases, even where plaintiff reasonably fears that publicizing her name would increase the harm caused by the defamation—for instance, when the defamatory statement had only been published to a limited group of people. Likewise, here the defamatory statement includes only a photo (which a limited group of people would recognize) and not the plaintiff's name; but that too shouldn't generally justify an exemption from the norm that litigation in public courts should be conducted in public, and the parties' names should likewise be made public. More generally, pseudonymity isn't usually allowed just to avoid risk of reputational or economic harm, risk that is present (certainly for defendants, and often for plaintiffs as well) in a vast range of cases. See The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation, pp. 1457-60.

Query, though, whether the analysis would be any different here, based on the specific factual details of the case: For instance, should it matter that, unlike a typical plaintiff said/defendant said libel dispute, in this case plaintiff's credibility is unlikely to be relevant, since her claim is that she just isn't the person named in the Us story. And courts do indeed sometimes do allow pseudonymity to protect reputation in particular kinds of situations (such as cases over allegedly wrongful expulsions from college), though generally not in ordinary defamation cases.

I'm on the run for the next several days, so I can't speak to all this in detail, but since this blog is The Premier Source for Pseudonymity News (well, the only source that has any specialization in pseudonymity news), I thought I'd flag it for our readers.