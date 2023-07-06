"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 35: Evolving out of the Man Box

The thirty-fifth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of "Strangers on the Internet" with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features executive and relationship coach Dr. John Schinnerer, who tells us what we need to know about how men can achieve true emotional growth and meaningful lives. He is the podcast host of "The Evolved Caveman" and author of the award-winning book "How Can I Be Happy?".

An educational psychologist and expert consultant for the Pixar movie "Inside Out," John first made a name for himself in the area of anger management; he later expanded his work into high performance, stress management, positive psychology, and the creation of happy relationships. John helps men step out of the "man box" that society has created for them and that prevents them for fulfilling their potential as human beings.

Why do many men act irritable in romantic relationships but don't want to discuss what's wrong? Is it true that women want long-term relationships more often than men do? Come hear also what lessons John has learned from his own romantic past and what he believes people should look out for on the dating market!