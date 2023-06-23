N.D. Texas Bankruptcy Court (Not Just a Single Judge) Issues Order Related to Use of AI-Generated Filings

From In re: Pleadings Using Generative Artificial Intelligence, Gen. Order No. 2023-03, issued Wednesday by Chief Judge Stacey G. C. Jernigan:

If any portion of a pleading or other paper filed on the Court's docket has been drafted

utilizing generative artificial intelligence, including but not limited to ChatGPT, Harvey.AI, or Google Bard, the Court requires that all attorneys and pro se litigants filing such pleadings or other papers verify that any language that was generated was checked for accuracy, using print reporters, traditional legal databases, or other reliable means. Artificial intelligence systems hold no allegiance to any client, the rule of law, or the laws and Constitution of the United States and are likewise not factually or legally trustworthy sources without human verification. Failure to heed these instructions may subject attorneys or pro se litigants to sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Bankruptcy Procedure 9011.

Thanks to Jake Karr for the pointer.