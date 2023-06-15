Another Federal Judge Issues a Standing Order Regarding AI-Generated Documents

From Judge Michael Baylson (E.D. Pa.), issued last week:

If any attorney for a party, or a pro se party, has used Artificial Intelligence ("AI") in the preparation of any complaint, answer, motion, brief, or other paper, filed with the Court, and assigned to Judge Michael M. Baylson, MUST, in a clear and plain factual statement, disclose that AI has been used in any way in the preparation of the filing, and CERTIFY, that each and every citation to the law or the record in the paper, has been verified as accurate.