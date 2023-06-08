The Volokh Conspiracy
More on the Sanctions Hearing for Lawyer Who Used ChatGPT, Which Fabricated Precedents
Matthew Russell Lee (Inner City Press) has what appears to be a live-Tweet transcript of the hearing, as it progressed; I can't be certain that it's accurate, but it seems credible enough to link to. There should presumably be a decision soon from Judge Kevin Castel. For the backstory, see my earlier post (which is based on written court filings).