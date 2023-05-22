Race-Related Insulting Complaints to Supervisors in Public University and the First Amendment

In Mitchell v. Univ. of N.C. Bd. of Governors, decided April 4 by the North Carolina Court of Appeal, Prof. Alvin Mitchell, "Associate Professor of Justice Studies in the Department of Social Sciences" at Winston-Salem State University, was fired in part based on a letter he sent to Department of Social Sciences co-chair (Dr. Denise Nation). The key facts, from the majority opinion by Judge Toby Hampson, joined in relevant part by Judge Valerie Zachary:

[S]ometime during the 2016-2017 academic year, two students in Petitioner's Research Methods class conducted research to draft a paper. The students learned about a conference in New Orleans—the Race, Gender & Class Conference—where they could present their findings. They approached Dr. Nation to obtain funding to attend the conference, but she did not approve the funding, instead recommending a different conference by the American Society of Criminology (ASC). One of the students believed that Dr. Nation may have encouraged the students to look into the ASC conference because it was primarily Caucasian. When Petitioner learned of the conversation, he wrote a letter to Dr. Nation in response: Hi Denise, it was brought to my attention that you told a student that the conference I and two of my students are presenting at has no substance or standards, meaning that it is useless and unaccredited, and anyone can present. In addition, you told the student she should try to present at the ASC held in November because it is a better conference and has a lot of substance. You are entitled to your opinion. However, you should not be telling the student things like that, especially with no proof. The Race, Gender & Class conference is locally, regionally, and internationally known and ha[s] scholars from around the world presenting. In addition, the conference has been in existence for over 20 years. Thirdly, this conference does not take anyone. You have to be accepted through their process. It is amazing how you always try to debunk what I do. Yet you complain that I tell students negative things about you. It would have been better to tell the student that you did not want to help fund her instead of telling her falsehoods about the RGC conference and asking her to present on scholarship day. That is not appropriate behavior as a chair. After all these years, it is amazing that you still think that anything white is better. I looked up the ASC and nothing but a bunch of white men (some white women) are running it. Keep promoting and praising those white folks who are associated with the ASC. As I told you before, you can graduate from and praise their schools, come up with a great theory, hangout with them, praise Latessa and other European professors (you need to ask them about their civil rights record), wear their European style weaves, walk with their bounce, hire them, present at their conferences, and even publish in their journals. In their eyes you will never be equal to them. They still look at you as a wanna be white, an international nigger, an international coon, and an international sambo (lol) because you display that kind of behavior. You will never get it. Wake up.

Mitchell argued that his letter was protected from employer retaliation by the First Amendment, but the majority said no; under the Supreme Court's cases related to public employee speech, such speech is unprotected by the First Amendment unless it deals with "a matter of public concern," and the majority thought this didn't qualify:

"Public employment may not be conditioned on criteria that infringes the employees' protected interest in freedom of expression." "An employee may not be discharged for expression of ideas on a matter of public concern." "The expression need not be public but may be made in a private conversation." … "A matter is of public concern if when fairly considered it relates 'to any matter of political, social, or other concern to the community.'" "The context, form, and content of the employee's speech as revealed by the whole record are used to determine the nature of the speech." "Whether speech is a matter of public concern is a question of law for the courts to decide." "If the speech is upon a matter of public concern, there must be a 'balance between the interests of the [employee], as a citizen, in commenting upon matters of public concern and the interest of the State, as an employer, in promoting the efficiency of the public services it performs through its employees.'" … Petitioner contends … [that] his letter was "an impassioned plea" and a "strongly worded condemnation of racism within academia and Nation's perceived participation in that racist culture." There is no evidence in this Record, however, that Dr. Nation's decision to deny funding to Petitioner's students for Petitioner's chosen conference was racially motivated or a product of racial bias in academia. There is, further, also no evidence that Petitioner intended his letter to be an effort to combat racism in academia or to advocate on the part of his students for funding to attend his preferred conference on that basis. To the contrary, the context, form, and content of Petitioner's speech—as revealed by the whole Record—reflects Petitioner's speech was nothing more than an expression of his personal grievance towards Dr. Nation and his displeasure with her administrative decision not to provide funding for Petitioner's preferred conference. That Petitioner did so by invoking his own racist epithets does not convert his letter into one addressing a matter of public concern….[E]ven ignoring Petitioner's racial invectives directed towards Dr. Nation, the letter, taken in context, is nothing more than criticism focused on Petitioner's own work, broader disagreements with Dr. Nation and her criticism of him, and his displeasure with her decision not to provide funding. Thus, Petitioner's letter to Dr. Nation, in this case, did not implicate a matter of public concern….

Judge Hunter Murphy dissented in relevant part: