The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
National Pork Producers Council v. Ross (2023)
Download the edited version from the 2023 Barnett-Blackman supplement.
I have now finished reading the Court's very-fractured decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. I have also edited the case for the Barnett-Blackman casebook supplement. (I find that distilling a case down to its essence is the quickest way to figure out what is important and what is unimportant). I have shared a link to the edited case here.
I will have much more to say about this case. What would Mr. Herbert Spencer think?