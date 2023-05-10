"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 30: Finding Romance in Online Communities

The thirtieth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features couple Jane-Ashe and Damon who met in a Facebook group tied to a nerdy fandom podcast (Binge Mode).

Damon hadn't had much luck with dating apps, while Jane-Ashe got tired enough of people wasting her time that she became a sugar baby to at least be paid for her efforts. In the Facebook group, Jane-Ashe attracted Damon's attention via her "high thoughts" upon first watching Star Wars. They started chatting privately and one visit by Damon–complete with a first date at Potterworld–was enough to convince them that he should move from Louisiana to Florida to live with her.

We explore how a lot of people, including neurodivergent folks, feel more comfortable meeting online and what might be the future for dating via online communities. Come meet a quirky couple that found love in the cyber-galaxy despite being far, far away from each other!