Ryan Lizza Prevails in District Court Against Devin Nunes (and Nunes' Family Members) in Nunes v. Lizza
The 101-page decision is at Nunes v. Lizza. The bottom line:
[D]efendants' motion for summary judgment … is granted as to NuStar plaintiffs' claim of defamation (Count I), granted as to NuStar plaintiffs' claim of defamation by implication (Count II), and granted as to Nunes' claim of defamation by implication (Count I).