"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 28: Exclusive Interview with VulgaDrawings Artist Lily O'Farrell

The twenty-eighth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features an exclusive interview with cartoonist and writer Lily O'Farrell who has amassed over 300K followers on her VulgaDrawings Instagram account.

We talk about the British artist's earlier days in the comedy world, encounters with the incel community, recent book "Kyle Theory," and love-hate relationship with dating apps. Why did Instagram try to shut down her cartoon response to the "not all men" trope? How can we speak with boys who fall prey to manosphere influencers such as Andrew Tate? And what are the dangers of meeting trolls with "himpathy"?

Lily talks gender differences in worst-date stories, the murder of Sarah Everard, and the mass distribution of VulgaDrawings cartoons as educational materials. Come check out why Lily keeps going viral in what is quickly shaping up to be our most popular episode yet!