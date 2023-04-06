San Francisco State Univ. Investigating Professor For Showing Image of Muhammad in Class

From the Chronicle of Higher Education (Emma Pettit):

Maziar Behrooz, an associate professor of history at San Francisco State University, does not yet know what a teaching decision he made might cost him.

In the fall of 2022, Behrooz was teaching the history of the Islamic world between 500 and 1700 and showed a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad. He's taught the course, and the image, for years. One student, a devout Muslim, strongly objected, outside of class. His main point, Behrooz told The Chronicle, was that it's not permissible for an image of the Prophet Muhammad to be shown in any shape or form.

"This is the first time that this has happened," Behrooz said. "I was not prepared for somebody to be offended, in a secular university, talking about history rather than religion."