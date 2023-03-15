"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 25: Exclusive Interview with Writer Aimee Lutkin

The twenty-fifth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange is an exclusive interview with writer, director, and performer Aimee Lutkin.

Aimee had an article go viral that discussed her friends' reaction when she announced she may never date again and that analyzed singlehood in the aftermath of this event. She has also written about resuming dating if it's been a long time and about remaining single despite following her friends' advice.

Her memoir "The Lonely Hunter: How Our Search for Love Is Broken" has made waves through its poignant account of how society treats the perpetually single. Aimee talks about how society is structured around couples and how marriage has morphed over time in ways that can leave people feeling more isolated than ever.

What are some of the best and worst parts of being single? How have dating apps affected the ability to find love? Do many people who want to remain coupled engage in compromises that lead to unhappiness? Aimee shares her frank opinions in an episode you're not going to want to miss!