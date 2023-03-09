Prof. Mark Crispin Miller's Libel Suit Against NYU Colleagues Rejected by Appellate Court

From New York trial court judge Paul Goetz's decision last year, the facts:

On October 21, 2020, defendants signed a letter (the Letter) addressed to nonparties Dean Jack Knott (Knott) and Provost Katherine Fleming at NYU purporting to advance certain facts about plaintiff. The Letter begins with the statement that the "undersigned faculty … affirm the values of academic freedom," and continues with,

"[plaintiff] is currently circulating a petition accusing our department of violating his academic freedom and conducting an email campaign against the department. Over the years, many of us have been distressed and concerned over the positions that Professor Miller has espoused on his highly visible website, where he prominently displays his title as a full tenured professor in our department. These positions include characterization of transgender surgery as a eugenic form of sterilization, direct mockery ridicule of trans individuals, and denial of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting."

Defendants referred to student complaints about plaintiff's classroom conduct and "the way in which he engages discussion around controversial views and non-evidenced based arguments." They wrote that he has "attacked a student who publicly objected to his criticism of mask usage in an in-classroom setting, and used his position of authority to intimidate students who choose to wear masks and abide by NYU policy, New York State law, and CDC guidelines," and that his act of naming and publishing the student's contact information had led to cyberbullying. Defendants expressed, "[w]e do not condone nor will we tolerate intimidation of students, staff, and colleagues" The Letter concludes: