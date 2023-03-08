"The World's First Robot Lawyer Has Been Practicing Law Without a License —"

From its story:

Defendant DoNotPay Inc. began as an app to fight parking tickets and in the eight years since it began has morphed into an online legal service which claims to be able to handle a slew of legal services for its clients ranging from finding hidden money and filing lawsuits to annulling marriages and beating bureaucracy, all without having to hire a lawyer.

The app now offers divorce settlement agreements, defamation demand letters, restraining orders, and U.S. Securities and Exchange complaints in addition to dozens of other legal services. "The DoNotPay app is the home of the world's first robot lawyer," the company claims on its website. "Fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone at the press of a button."

But the plaintiffs in Tuesday's lawsuit have their doubts….